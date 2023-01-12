Bad news, skiers: Some local mountains closed Thursday due to weather

It’s not the news skiers and snowboarders were hoping for Thursday after at least two local ski hills were forced to close due to inclement weather.

It comes following a rain warning issued for many areas in BC, including Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, as up to 100 mm of heavy rain is expected to fall between Wednesday night and Friday morning. That’s according to Environment and Climate Change Canada, which has issued a rainfall warning for the area.

While that’s normally good news for the local ski hills, the mild temperatures mean that instead of fresh powder, lifts are getting soaked on some mountains.

Downhill skiing at the popular Grouse Mountain is impacted by this, and anyone hoping to head to the mountain for skiing or riding Thursday will be turned away.

However, the mountain isn’t completely closed to everyone.

“The Skyride, Chalet facilities, and other mountaintop activities will remain open, but please check before your visit for current conditions and the status of our operations,” Grouse Mountain wrote on Twitter late Wednesday evening.

Please be aware that due to inclement weather in the forecast, the Downhill Area for skiing and riding will be closed Thursday, January 12th. — Grouse Mountain (@grousemountain) January 12, 2023

Mount Seymour Ski Resort, located in the District of North Vancouver, posted about its own closure on its website.

“Due to inclement weather, Mount Seymour will be closed today, Thursday, January 12. We will be open as usual tomorrow, January 13, at 9:30 am. Ski and snowboard lesson participants will be contacted to reschedule their lesson.”

“A frontal system will give rain at times heavy to the BC south coast today and tonight. Total rainfall amounts of 50 to 100 mm is expected before the rain eases on Friday,” the agency said.

Meantime, both Cypress and Whistler remain open as of 9 am Thursday.