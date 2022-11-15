BC mountain town ranked among world's 50 best places to travel

An online purveyor of travel guides has named a beloved BC mountain town as one of the world’s 50 best destinations to visit in 2023.

Travel Lemming said Squamish’s breathtaking mountain views and world-class trails leading to summits, lakes, and waterfalls secured its spot on the list.

“Many long-weekend travelers to British Columbia don’t make it past Vancouver, but it would be a shame to miss the stunning town of Squamish,” Travel Lemming writer Brooke Horrobin says of the town.

“My breath was taken away when I had the privilege of experiencing the mountains in Squamish. Regardless of what season you visit in, you are guaranteed to see so much beauty in this lovely town. For first-timers, the Sea to Sky Gondola is a must-do experience.”

Squamish is about an hour and a half north of Vancouver along the Sea to Sky Highway, and the drive itself between the two is stunning on a clear day. Squamish is already an international rock climbing hot spot, but Travel Lemming says it should be on the bucket list for a wide range of travellers.

Travel Lemming recommends going up the Sea to Sky Gondola and hiking the Stawamus Chief — a giant slab of granite overlooking Howe Sound. Shannon Falls hike also got a nod for its powerful, 300-metre-high cascade of water. Other highlighted things to do include the Squamish Craft Tasting Trail, Squamish Farmer’s Market, and the iconic hikes in Garibaldi Provincial Park (Panorama Ridge, anyone?).

Travel Lemming says May to September is the best time to visit to take advantage of the hiking season. Some trails are still accessible in winter with the right equipment and experience — and the Sea to Sky Gondola also offers snowy peak views in the winter months.

Squamish placed 47th on the list of 50 places, and was the only Canadian destination to make the cut this year.

Other destinations that made the list? Lafayette, Louisiana; mountainous Bhutan; and the coral reefs in Utila, Honduras. Check out the whole list before your next trip for planning inspo.