This is how much money you need to make to live alone in Squamish

How much money would you need to get by in Squamish? According to the City, they’re one of Canada’s fastest-growing communities, and moving to Squamish has become increasingly attractive to people being priced out of Vancouver.

“Fuelled by the attractive, active, adventure lifestyle and proximity to Vancouver and Whistler, the population of Squamish is not only fast-growing but is relatively younger, with a median age of 38 compared to 43 for the rest of BC,” said the City in a report.

Using data from Numbeo, a website that uses crowdsourced information to compare the cost of living in cities, we broke down the realistic monthly costs that a person renting alone in Squamish will face, so hold on to your wallets.

1. Housing costs in Squamish

For renters in Squamish, you can expect a one-bedroom near the city’s centre to go for about $1,983.33 per month on average, according to Numbeo.

Compare that to Vancouver, where the average is $2,387.83 for a similar unit, and it seems like big savings.

2. Utility costs in Squamish

In rental agreements, utilities are sometimes included in the cost of rent, but sometimes they are not.

The cost of basic utilities – think BC Hydro bills to cover your heating and electricity – average $200 per month for a 900-square-foot apartment.

Expect internet costs to set you back $93.67 per month.

3. Phone costs in Squamish

According to a telecom analyst report, prices in the Canadian wireless market are among the highest in the world.

For 100 GB of data, the monthly cost of having a smartphone is $117.25.

4. Transportation costs in Squamish

Living in Squamish, you’ll likely want to have your own car.

Compared to other Metro Vancouver municipalities, Squamish does not have as robust of a public transportation system. Still, BC Transit fares for the region are just $39 for a monthly pass.

So, while individual transportation costs will vary, you’ll likely be paying at least $39 per month for the bus and a lot more for a car. According to Finder, cars in Canada will set you back close to $1,000 per month, including financing, insurance, and gas.

5. Groceries costs in Squamish

Adding Numbeo’s average Squamish prices for basic grocery items, if purchased once a week, comes to a monthly average of $417.76.

The grocery items include milk, rice, bananas, cheese, and chicken – essentially just the basics.

6. Dining out costs in Squamish

Whether you’re meeting friends for lunch, taking your spouse on a date, or grabbing a quick bite on your own, you’ll want to check out Squamish’s local dining options every now and then.

According to Numbeo, the cost of a three-course meal for two at a mid-range restaurant is $80 on average.

So if you go on a date once per week and pick up the cheque, that’s $320 per month.

Of course, the true monthly cost of eating out will vary greatly depending on your taste and lifestyle.

7. Entertainment costs in Squamish

Regarding entertainment in Squamish, you’re lucky to be close to some amazing trails. But while hiking might be free, you will probably want to hit up the pub or cinema with pals once in a while.

In Squamish, your average movie ticket costs $15, and a local beer costs $4.25

So, if you go to the movies twice a month and have three beers weekly, you’ll spend $81 a month on drinking and watching movies.

8. Health and fitness costs in Squamish

Numbeo puts the monthly average for a fitness membership at $76.50.

Of course, if you go hiking, biking, skiing, or workout at home while living in Squamish, these costs will look different.

9. Coffee costs in Squamish

A regular cappuccino is $3.88 on average in Squamish, according to Numbeo. So, if you grab a coffee like this three times a week, that’s at least $46.56 per month spent at your local cafe.

10. Cost of living extras in Squamish

To estimate the average cost of “extras” for a life in Squamish, we’ll say people will spend the equivalent of two pairs of Levis jeans per month – $93.25 each – on whatever various purchases they like to make, from makeup and books to clothes and home goods.

The Grand Total

1. Housing: $1,983.33

2. Utilities: $293.67

3. Phone: $117.25

4. Transportation: $39 for no car, $998 with a car

5. Groceries: $417.76

6. Dining Out: $320

7. Entertainment: $81

8. Health and Fitness: $76.50

9. Coffee: $46.56

10. Extras: $186.50

Total without car: $3,561.57 per month, or $42,738.84 annually

Total with car: $4,520.57 per month, or $54,246.84 annually

So, you’d need to be making at least $40,000 per year to make it on your own in Squamish. If you dare to pay down debt, save for a travel fund, or put away money for a down payment, you’ll need to make even more.

These figures are accurate as of November 2022.