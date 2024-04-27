District of Squamish is hiring and you could earn up to $47 per hour

Squamish is the perfect day trip from Vancouver, and if you’ve always wanted to spend more time there, then we have some good news.

The District of Squamish is hiring for tons of jobs in different departments, and there’s bound to be one perfect for you.

Building Official – Plumbing Inspector

Job description: This role requires applicants to review building plans and ensure that they comply with BC Building and Plumbing Codes, as well as the associated bylaws and regulations. To apply, you will need to hold a valid Class 5 driver’s license.

Salary: $42.55/Hour

Apply here

Engineering Technician Coordinator

Job description: The Engineering Technician Coordinator is responsible for providing a wide range of technical support on various engineering products of various sizes and providing mentorship and leadership to Engineering Technicians. To apply, you will need to have a technical school diploma in civil or structural engineering.

Salary: $47.63/Hour

Apply here

Detachment Clerk

Job description: This role requires candidates to perform a range of tasks, including maintaining operational records for the RCMP, acting as a custodial guard, ensuring prisoner safety when needed, and completing audits and reports. To apply, you will need at least three years’ experience as an administrative assistant.

Salary: $33.48/Hour

Apply here

Utilities Clerk

Job description: The Utilities Clerk will be responsible for processing work orders for various departments under the Public Works, including answering calls to resolve public inquiries or forwarding the call to the appropriate department. The ideal candidate will have excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

Salary: $34.90

Apply here

Environmental Specialist – Major Projects

Job description: The role requires applicants to implement environmental policies for the natural areas around the District and support officers in investigating complaints related to environmental concerns. To apply, you will need a Bachelor of Science degree in biology, ecology, or environmental studies.

Salary: $44.51/Hour

Apply here

The full list of jobs can be found here.