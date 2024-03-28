Hidden gem camping spot with dreamy Howe Sound view gets a revamp

Paddle boarders and kayakers, pack your camping bags!

The Sea to Sky Marine Trail, a kayak canoe route between Horseshoe Bay in West Vancouver and Squamish has gotten some exciting new installations just in time for summer.

According to the BC Marine Trails Network, five new tent platforms have been installed with stunning views of Howe Sound.

These new additions are perfect for those looking for a bit more comfort while camping in a tent after a long day soaking up the sun and paddling along the coastline.



Three new tent platforms have been added to the Thornborough Channel Recreation Site and two at Zorro Bay Recreation Site.

“Act fast and you could be the first paddler to camp on these new platforms — they’re waiting for you and your tent!” BC Marine Trails Network said.

But the upgrades to this route don’t stop there. More features are yet to come! The non-profit said replacements for steel food caches with new aluminum models are coming soon.