Takeover bid for "continued progress" approved for Garibaldi at Squamish

2020 conceptual artistic rendering of Garibaldi at Squamish resort, depicting the view of the Main Village from the West Ridgeline in winter. (PWL Landscape Architects/Garibaldi at Squamish)

A project that dreamed of creating a new ski resort in the Sea to Sky region changed hands Friday as a BC court approved a takeover bid.

The insolvent Garibaldi at Squamish project was more than $73 million in debt, and is being taken over by Aquilini LP, Garibaldi Resort Management Company Ltd., and a numbered company.

The purchasers submitted a Stalking Horse Bid of $80 million earlier this year, and now a BC court has confirmed theirs is the highest bid on the table. They will be taking over the project.

“The Stalking Horse Agreement ensures continued progress towards a new resort in southwestern British Columbia,” court documents posted online this week read. “It is expected that this progress will lead to continued and future sustained economic benefit in the region.”

Garibaldi at Squamish was incorporated back in 2001 to develop a world-class ski resort on Brohm Ridge near Squamish. The project dropped ambitious renderings and got conditional environmental approvals from the provincial government as long as construction started by January 2026.

Garibaldi at Squamish’s cost estimates pegged the project at $3.5 billion, creating 1,600 acres of skiable terrain.

It’s not yet known what the next steps for the proposed resort will be, though the court-appointed receiver and the purchasers believe the takeover is the best way to keep the idea alive.