"Beyond excited": Headliner set as Squamish Constellation Festival returns

The music festival that used to light up Squamish every year is coming back to BC this summer, and Sarah McLachlan is headlining.

Attendees to Squamish Constellation Festival will meet on Hendrickson Field from July 22 to 24, with McLachlan’s show on the final day.

“We’re beyond excited, and she came on board really early in the game,” says Tamara Stanners, founder of the festival. “We couldn’t be more grateful.”

They can’t share the other artists yet but are announcing the full lineup on April 5.

The music and art will be outstanding, as performers take to the stage surrounded by beautiful coastal mountains.

And for the first time, they’ll have camping and parking on-site, with a general store and shuttle going to and from Vancouver.

It’s more convenient than ever to go, and its founder says it’s going to be “absolutely magical,” full of food and drink trucks, entertainment, and places to dance and camp.

“We want to make it really easy and really comfortable for everyone,” says Stanners.

“If people don’t want to drive and enjoy one of the numerous beverages on-site, they can safely and not worry about it. We just want to make sure everyone has the best time.”

She adds their number one priority is making sure everyone who walks on the festival grounds “feels like they’re one of the stars in the constellation.”

You can even bring your tent on the shuttle and set it up as soon as you arrive.

There will also be a “new-school, animal-free circus,” though they’re not spilling more details on that yet.

“I honestly could go on for days about how incredible it’s going to be. I feel like it’s really perfect,” says Stanners.

“We’re putting so much time and effort into every single detail that I really feel like it’s just going to be an incredible experience for everyone.”

They’ve always wanted to support Canadian talent, and this year, they have some big names on the bill.

Pre-sales become available starting April 6, and general on-sales start April 8.

Stanners says they’re thankful they get to come back after taking a break last summer.

“You know the feeling you get at a festival — that combined energy of people just joyously celebrating?” she says.

“It’s really something you can’t get in any other setting … and people are so excited it’s coming back.”