5 music festivals happening around BC this summer

British Columbians will be able to attend large, outdoor music festivals this summer for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic now that officials have lifted restrictions on event capacity and dancing.

Many festivals called off 2020 and 2021 lineups completely, but these five are set to make a strong comeback this year.

All that’s left to do is grab your tickets.

Surrey, BC | July 8 to 9

We’ll start with one of the closest to Vancouver. FVDED in the Park is a two-day concert series in Surrey, BC’s Holland Park. It’s returning for its eighth rendition on July 8 and 9 after being cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic.

It features electronic and hip-hop music primarily. This year’s headliners are Illennium and Young Thug. Tickets go on sale March 4.

Mission, BC | July 8 to 11

Interested in journeying further afield? Bass Coast markets itself as a “thoughtfully curated boutique art and music experience.” It was founded and is run by women, and prides itself on no sponsors or corporate presence.

It’s happening July 8 to 11 in Mission, BC. The lineup hasn’t been announced yet, but it’s always electronic.

Vancouver, BC | July 15 to 17

This annual festival at Jericho Beach Park is back for 2022, offering cool tunes and stunning ocean views. Taj Mahal is the first confirmed artist for the show, and tickets are already on sale.

Salmo, BC | July 22 to 25

This electronic festival welcomes approximately 17,000 people to a ranch and campground in BC’s Interior. It’s been going on since 1998, and this year’s festival will be the first since the pandemic.

It’s happening July 22 to 25.

Victoria, BC | September 15 to 18

This end-of-summer festival takes place across downtown Victoria with 20 venues and more than 150 performances over four days.