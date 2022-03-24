All the winners of the Ocean Wise National Seafood Festival revealed

The annual Ocean Wise National Seafood Festival officially wrapped up after a successful month-long February event, and all the winners have been revealed.

This year, seafood lovers from across the country had the chance to discover over 400 partner locations while supporting the sustainable seafood fundraiser for the Ocean Wise Seafood program.

Patrons were able to head to participating restaurants near them to purchase some seafood (or order takeout/delivery where available), and a portion of the proceeds from each dish or product went towards supporting the not-for-profit program.

So, without further ado, here are the Ocean Wise National Seafood Festival Award Winners from the 2022 event.

People’s Choice: Organic Ocean (Vancouver, BC)

The people have spoken! Through February, the public had the opportunity to vote on their favourite festival dish. The votes have been counted and the official winner of this year’s People’s Choice Award goes to Organic Ocean for their Chef Select Smoked Sablefish Chowder.

Originally created by Chef Poyan Danesh and then refined by Chef Karen Barnaby and Chef Robert Clark, this decadent chowder was a crowd-pleaser.

Best Dish Photo: 360 Restaurant (Toronto, ON)

Ocean Wise enlisted Daily Hive’s Dished Editor Hanna McLean to choose the best dish photo of the National Seafood Festival. The award goes to 360 Restaurant at the CN Tower for this photo of Chef John Morris’ Fogo Island Cod, Crusted Fogo Island Cod, seared baby potatoes, wilted cabbage and caper beurre blanc.

Best Dish Name: Cantina Norte (North Vancouver, BC)

Another Daily Hive-awarded accolade is for best dish name. The 2022 award goes to the creatively-titled dish Ursula’s Grotto by Cantina Norte. The dish featured Octopus 3 Ways: Chargrilled Ocean Wise Pacific Octopus, smoked Octopus Croquettes, on a bed of mole verde, grilled and pickled vegetables with crunchy Rice and Octopus Ink Chicharrón.