Spur-of-the-moment purchase leads to lottery win for BC woman

A woman from Surrey, BC, is celebrating a $500,000 lottery win after a last-minute decision to purchase a ticket.

Renee Derhousoff was in line at the grocery store, and saw a person next to her purchase a ticket. That inspired Derhousoff to purchase her own ticket, and the decision paid off — to the tune of half a million dollars.

“As I was paying for my groceries, I saw someone else purchase a ticket and thought I should maybe buy one,” said Derhousoff. “I bought the ticket and left it in my purse.”

The winning ticket corresponded to the February 19 draw, and she checked the ticket on the BCLC Lotto app while sitting in her car one day. She immediately called her children to share the good news.

“Whoever would answer the phone the fastest, so I called my daughter,” Derhousoff said.

With the newfound money, Derhousoff plans to purchase property, a new car, and go on a trip to Europe.

“I’m still in shock. It’s so nice knowing that I don’t have to worry about things.”

She purchased the ticket from Save-On-Foods on Market Crossing and Marine Way in Burnaby.