Canadians vaccinated with AZ shot can't see Springsteen in New York

Bruce Springsteen, also known as The Boss, is playing a set of shows on Broadway in New York between June and September.

In an interesting development for would-be Canadian concertgoers, if you’re vaccinated with AstraZeneca and want to see this show you’re out of luck.

In a FAQ on the Jujamcyn Theatres website, organizers point out that attendees require proof of vaccination to see “Springsteen On Broadway.” Where things get a little more complicated is dependent on the actual vaccine you received.

AstraZeneca as of this publication is not FDA approved.

“At the direction of New York State, only FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson) will be accepted for proof of vaccination for ticket holders 16 years and older,” says the statement on behalf of the theatre.

‘Springsteen On Broadway’ will return this summer for a limited run of performances at @Jujamcyn‘s St. James Theatre. Shows begin June 26 with additional performances through September 4. See all dates and ticketing info at https://t.co/qMWO7EfhiB pic.twitter.com/9eZOLdR1cI — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) June 7, 2021

Ontario Health officials were asked about this situation today, and whether or not Canadians who were fully vaccinated with the AstraZeneca would just be out of luck.

“Those conversations are happening as we speak, and we will make sure that individuals in Ontario and Canada who received a Health Canada, NACI approved AstraZeneca, will have the same rights as individuals who received other vaccines,” said Ontario Solicitor General Sylvia Jones.

Jones also advised people not to get re-vaccinated with a different vaccine just to see The Boss.

Alongside a long list of accolades, Springsteen is a 20-time Grammy Award winner.