New vendors to try at the Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival 2023

Jan 6 2023, 11:00 pm
We can almost smell the chocolate in the air, Vancouver! The Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival (formerly known as the Hot Chocolate Fest) is gearing up for its 2023 run of all things hot and sweet.

While we are pretty obsessed with the returning favourites and staples that take part in this month-long celebration each year, we also have a whole bunch of new kids on the block who are participating in the festival for the first time in 2023.

Here are 22 new vendors to try during the 13th Annual Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival, from January 14 to February 14.

  • AIYAOHNO CAFE
  • APERITIVO TRUCK
  • CASA MIA CUCINA MERCATO
  • CASSANDRA CAKE CO.
  • CHATTO TEA & COFFEE
  • DRUNKEN CHOCOLATIER
  • (THE) FEDERAL STORE
  • (THE) GOOD CHOCOLATIER
  • FAUBOURG PARIS BAKERY
  • KASAMA CHOCOLATE
  • LITTLE CAFE ON ROBSON
  • MARCHÉ MON PITOU
  • (THE) MODERN PANTRY
  • MOTORETTA
  • PATISSERIE LEBEAU
  • PALLET COFFEE ROASTERS
  • (THE) PIE HOLE
  • PAUL CAFE AND RESTAURANT
  • VANCOUVER AQUARIUM
  • VIVA CAFE
  • WHISK MATCHA AND LEVEL V BAKERY 

Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival 2023

When: January 14 to February 14, 2023 (check specific vendors as dates may vary)
Where: Locations in and around Vancouver

