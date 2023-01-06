New vendors to try at the Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival 2023

We can almost smell the chocolate in the air, Vancouver! The Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival (formerly known as the Hot Chocolate Fest) is gearing up for its 2023 run of all things hot and sweet.

While we are pretty obsessed with the returning favourites and staples that take part in this month-long celebration each year, we also have a whole bunch of new kids on the block who are participating in the festival for the first time in 2023.

Here are 22 new vendors to try during the 13th Annual Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival, from January 14 to February 14.

AIYAOHNO CAFE

APERITIVO TRUCK

CASA MIA CUCINA MERCATO

CASSANDRA CAKE CO.

CHATTO TEA & COFFEE

DRUNKEN CHOCOLATIER

(THE) FEDERAL STORE

(THE) GOOD CHOCOLATIER

FAUBOURG PARIS BAKERY

KASAMA CHOCOLATE

LITTLE CAFE ON ROBSON

MARCHÉ MON PITOU

(THE) MODERN PANTRY

MOTORETTA

PATISSERIE LEBEAU

PALLET COFFEE ROASTERS

(THE) PIE HOLE

PAUL CAFE AND RESTAURANT

VANCOUVER AQUARIUM

VIVA CAFE

WHISK MATCHA AND LEVEL V BAKERY

When: January 14 to February 14, 2023 (check specific vendors as dates may vary)

Where: Locations in and around Vancouver

Daily Hive is a proud media sponsor of the Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival