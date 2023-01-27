Flights from Vancouver to Mexico City are practically 50% off right now

This spring, find yourself in Ciudad de México – a cultural epicentre where you’re practically guaranteed to find good tacos.

According to YVR Deals, there’s an “open jaw” deal on flights from Vancouver to Mexico.

Airline Aeromexico shows flights that bring you from Vancouver to Mexico City and then home via Ixtapa/Zihuatanejo for $397 roundtrip, including taxes.

“Nonstop flights from Vancouver to Mexico City have been very expensive for a few years now (they are currently CAD 805 roundtrip in April and May),” said YVR Deals.

The flights from Vancouver to Mexico City are nonstop, and the ones from Ixtapa/Zihuatanejo to Vancouver stop in Mexico City for three hours.

Still, this is your chance to get practically 50% off your Mexico trip. Flights are available in April and May 2023. Not only will you get to experience Mexico City, but you can also spend some time by the beach in Ixtapa. Is this the perfect quick Mexico trip itinerary? Possibly.

How to get the flight deal

According to YVR Deals, the best way to find this deal is by:

1. Starting a Skyscanner Multi-City search

2. Play around with departure and return dates

Sample departure dates: April 18, 19, 20 or May 2 to 11, 13 to 17, 19-24

Sample return dates: April 26, 27, or May 10, 11, 12, 17, 24, 25, 26, 30, 31

3. Finally, find a cheap, one-way flight from Mexico City to Ixtapa

