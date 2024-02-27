These outdoor BC jobs pay well if you want to spring into a new career

Spring is just around the corner! Who wants to be stuck in a stuffy office all day when you could be enjoying the better weather that’s coming our way?

We have a list of places hiring that are perfect if you’d like to stay active and outdoors.

Here are some awesome jobs up for grabs:

Parks Canada

You could work at one of Parks Canada’s national parks, national historic sites (including national historic canals), national marine conservation areas, or national urban parks.

Whether you’re looking for permanent, full-time work or something seasonal, you’re sure to find a great opportunity that fits your lifestyle.

The agency has an excellent employment program for students with summer jobs, co-op work experiences, and part-time opportunities.

It also looks like Parks Canada’s salaries and per-hour rates have gone up since last year.

Here’s where to find a list of jobs that Parks Canada is hiring for.

City lifeguards

Local municipalities have posted that they are hiring certified lifeguards as well as aquatic leaders and instructors for various indoor and outdoor facilities and that the job pays really well.

For example, the City of Vancouver is hiring lifeguards and paying $27.39 to $32.20 per hour.

Meanwhile, the City of Maple Ridge is hiring to fill several aquatic positions:

Parks Labourer

The City of Surrey is hiring people as park labourers for $29.89 an hour.

This is a temporary full-time job (April to September) with the possibility of extending into the fall.

General labourer duties include manual and semi-skilled cleaning tasks within City park washrooms like cleaning and mopping floors, cleaning wall surfaces, toilets, and sinks, and litter pick up.

Qualifications include a high school diploma, a valid Class 5 BC driver’s license, and relevant experience.

The City of White Rock and Port Moody are also searching for park labourers and paying pretty well.

If you love skiing or snowboarding, here is a job you might love.

Grouse Mountain Resort is hiring a winter lift operator responsible for ensuring the safe and efficient operation of the mountain chairlifts.

The full-time seasonal position pays $18 to $21.05 an hour.

Those working for the resort enjoy benefits like a free seasonal access pass and discounts at the resort’s restaurants, retail, and rental outlets.