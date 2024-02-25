Looking to make some money in your free time? There are lots of part-time jobs available online, and some of them offer pretty good hourly rates.

You could be a professional looking for a change of pace, a student who wants to make some extra cash or a full-time employee looking to earn money in addition to your regular paychecks. Although some roles are specialized positions, others don’t require a degree.

So brush up that resume and check out these available part-time jobs.

Company: L’Agenda du Québec

Location: Saint-Charles-Borromée, Quebec

Pay: $22 to $35

Requirements: No degree, certificate or diploma

Description: In this role, you’ll contact potential customers by phone to sell goods or services and provide information about advertised products. You’ll need to have experience with using a spreadsheet and must have efficient interpersonal skills.

Company: Manitoba League of Persons with Disabilities

Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba

Pay: $23/hour

Requirements: Minimum two years of experience, college CEGEP or non-university certificate or diploma

Description: You’ll answer written and oral inquiries and assist in preparing brochures, reports, newsletters, and other materials. You’ll develop marketing strategies and be in charge of coordinating publicity events and promotions. In addition, you’ll prepare communications materials and be the point of contact for media.

Company: Solex Immigration Inc.

Location: Brampton, Ontario

Pay: $27 to $29

Requirements: Minimum seven months of experience, college CEGEP or non-university certificate or diploma

Description: In this role, you’ll be in charge of training staff and performing administrative tasks. You’ll also provide counselling for individuals on daily-life issues and develop questionnaires for survey research. As an immigration consultant, you’ll also deliver presentations at conferences or workshops.

Company: Bloombase Canada Inc.

Location: BC

Pay: $35/hour

Requirements: Secondary (high) school graduation certificate

Description: This term or contract role is ideal for students enrolled in a university or college program full-time.

Company: Ellerca Health Corp

Pay: $35 to $43/hour

Requirements: Must be a registered dietitian who is licensed to practice; bachelor’s degree preferred

Description: You’ll generate personalized nutrition care plans for individuals considering coexisting health conditions. You must be able to determine appropriate therapeutic approaches that lead to disease acceptance, treatment acceptance, and readiness to act.

Company: Cookietech Technology Limited

Location: North York, Ontario

Pay: $60 to $90/hour

Requirements: Bachelor’s degree in education or a related field for geography or chemistry

Description: You’ll be responsible for delivering engaging and effective tutoring sessions in geography and chemistry by providing clear explanations of complex concepts using examples. You’ll also evaluate student progress through assessment and provide feedback. You’ll also work with students’ parents and guardians to discuss strategies and to provide progress updates.

Company: Telus Health MyCare

Location: Vancouver, BC

Pay: $75/hour

Requirements: License with the BCCNP with a background in primary care

Description: You’ll support patients by providing video-based primary care and assessing, diagnosing, and treating patients for episodic and chronic conditions. You’ll also review laboratory and imaging results and work with medical directors and physicians.