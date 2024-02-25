Looking to make some money in your free time? There are lots of part-time jobs available online, and some of them offer pretty good hourly rates.
You could be a professional looking for a change of pace, a student who wants to make some extra cash or a full-time employee looking to earn money in addition to your regular paychecks. Although some roles are specialized positions, others don’t require a degree.
So brush up that resume and check out these available part-time jobs.
Telemarketer
Company: L’Agenda du Québec
Location: Saint-Charles-Borromée, Quebec
Pay: $22 to $35
Requirements: No degree, certificate or diploma
Description: In this role, you’ll contact potential customers by phone to sell goods or services and provide information about advertised products. You’ll need to have experience with using a spreadsheet and must have efficient interpersonal skills.
Social Media Co-ordinator
Company: Manitoba League of Persons with Disabilities
Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba
Pay: $23/hour
Requirements: Minimum two years of experience, college CEGEP or non-university certificate or diploma
Description: You’ll answer written and oral inquiries and assist in preparing brochures, reports, newsletters, and other materials. You’ll develop marketing strategies and be in charge of coordinating publicity events and promotions. In addition, you’ll prepare communications materials and be the point of contact for media.
Immigration Consultant
Company: Solex Immigration Inc.
Location: Brampton, Ontario
Pay: $27 to $29
Requirements: Minimum seven months of experience, college CEGEP or non-university certificate or diploma
Description: In this role, you’ll be in charge of training staff and performing administrative tasks. You’ll also provide counselling for individuals on daily-life issues and develop questionnaires for survey research. As an immigration consultant, you’ll also deliver presentations at conferences or workshops.
Software Testing Engineer
Company: Bloombase Canada Inc.
Location: BC
Pay: $35/hour
Requirements: Secondary (high) school graduation certificate
Description: This term or contract role is ideal for students enrolled in a university or college program full-time.
Registered Dietitian
Company: Ellerca Health Corp
Pay: $35 to $43/hour
Requirements: Must be a registered dietitian who is licensed to practice; bachelor’s degree preferred
Description: You’ll generate personalized nutrition care plans for individuals considering coexisting health conditions. You must be able to determine appropriate therapeutic approaches that lead to disease acceptance, treatment acceptance, and readiness to act.
Online OSSD Teacher (Geography)
Company: Cookietech Technology Limited
Location: North York, Ontario
Pay: $60 to $90/hour
Requirements: Bachelor’s degree in education or a related field for geography or chemistry
Description: You’ll be responsible for delivering engaging and effective tutoring sessions in geography and chemistry by providing clear explanations of complex concepts using examples. You’ll also evaluate student progress through assessment and provide feedback. You’ll also work with students’ parents and guardians to discuss strategies and to provide progress updates.
Family Nurse Practitioner – Virtual
Company: Telus Health MyCare
Location: Vancouver, BC
Pay: $75/hour
Requirements: License with the BCCNP with a background in primary care
Description: You’ll support patients by providing video-based primary care and assessing, diagnosing, and treating patients for episodic and chronic conditions. You’ll also review laboratory and imaging results and work with medical directors and physicians.