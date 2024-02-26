These are the best-paid side hustles in Canada — and one pays $32.50/hour

With the rising cost of living, it’s no wonder many Canadians are turning to side hustles to supplement their income.

More workers are taking up side jobs due to rising rental rates, inflation, increasing grocery costs, and other economic factors. Currently, 28% of Canadians have some side hustle, according to a 2023 report from H&R Block. This represents a 13% year-over-year increase from H&R Block’s 2022 report.

Using data from the job search site Indeed, Preply, an online language-learning marketplace, analyzed the average hourly wages of side hustles across Canada. The study reveals the 10 highest-paid side hustles and the cities and provinces that offer the best hourly rates.

“The average salary for side hustles across Canada sits at $24.90, and in a year (working 10 hours per week), this totals $12,948, which could have a huge financial impact on your life,” reads the study.

And some jobs pay even better.

If you’re good with cars, you should consider using that skill to bring in some extra income because mechanics can earn up to $35 per hour, followed by plumbers at $34 per hour and personal trainers at $29.10 per hour in Canada.

Where you live also matters.

In BC, freelance designers can make up to $45 per hour; in Alberta, mechanics can make an average of $40 per hour. In Saskatchewan, a waste collector can expect to bring in $37 per hour.

Overall, BC takes the top spot with an average hourly wage of $26.70, followed by Saskatchewan with an average hourly wage of $24.10, and Alberta, where side hustles can earn you an average of $23.80 per hour.

Rates can vary depending on which city you live in.

Side gig workers in Quebec City earn an average of $32.50 per hour; in Vancouver, they make up to $27.50 per hour on average, while workers in St. John’s can bring in up to $27.20 per hour.

Are you looking to dive into the gig economy? Here are the 10 best-paid sides hustles by average hourly wage in Canada:

1. Mechanic — $35/hour

2. Plumber — $34/hour

3. Personal trainer — $29.10/hour

4. Freelance designer — $24.50/hour

5. Freelance writer — $24.30/hour

6. Painter — $24.50/hour

7. Handyman services — $24.30/hour

8. Uber driver — $24/hour

9. Waste collection — $22.30/hour

10. Tutor — $21.60/hour

