YVR Airport shares where Vancouverites are headed for spring break

Curious about where everyone’s jetting off to this spring break? Well, you might be envious – or not – at the top destinations this season.

Vancouver International Airport (YVR) shared exactly where Vancouverites will go between March 10 to 24, when 880,573 passengers are expected to travel through the airport – an average of 58,705 passengers per day. The busiest days are expected to be March 15 and 24.

It’s still not as many as pre-pandemic, at just 88% of passenger levels in 2019 when just over a million people travelled during the same period.

Popular spring break destinations

According to YVR, these are the most popular destinations passengers are travelling to over the Spring Break period:

Domestic: Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton

: Los Angeles, San Francisco, Kahului, Honolulu, Las Vegas International: Hong Kong, Cancun, Tokyo, Delhi, London

If given the choice between Edmonton and Cancun, I think I’d prefer to go to Mexico. But still, Vancouverites could be headed to Edmonton to visit their hometown, see friends, and go to the West Edmonton Mall this spring.

Making spring break travel easier

Streamline your journey through security at YVR by booking ahead with YVR EXPRESS. Domestic + US-bound passengers can find their dedicated lane at Checkpoint ABC (Domestic) or Checkpoint E (US). Reserve up to 72 hours ahead of your flight for free! https://t.co/j2mYmFNZu2 pic.twitter.com/cfez0QstjZ — YVR (@yvrairport) March 7, 2023

Tip #1 – Follow the latest

Keep up with the latest travel information from YVR by visiting their website and following them on Twitter.

Tip #2 – Arrive early

It’s recommended that passengers arrive:

Two hours ahead of scheduled domestic flights

Three hours ahead for US and international flights

Tip #3 – Leverage tech

Use your smartphone to help you have a smoother travel experience. For example, the ArriveCAN app can be used to submit customs and immigration declarations ahead of travel, so you can go to the Advance CBSA Declaration express lanes and save time at border clearance.

Also, the Americans have their own app that makes travel easier. The US Customs Mobile Passport Control (MPC) app lets you submit information ahead of time, which could lead to shorter wait times for you.

Where are you headed for spring break?