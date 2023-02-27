Two new waterslides are coming to West Edmonton Mall (RENDERING)
A brand-new addition is coming to the West Edmonton Mall Waterpark.
Two new waterslides are coming to West Edmonton Mall’s World Waterpark, and the mall is giving a prize to whoever names them.
“Say hello to these bucket list-worthy slides, that’ll be 50 ft tall and 450 ft long, featuring winding corners and transparent and colour changing sections,” says a post to the mall’s Facebook page.
The new slides are likely a replacement for the Corkscrew, which was decommissioned in November 2022. The Corkscrew was one of the waterparks’ original installations, according to Best Edmonton Mall.
The announcement comes as another of the mall’s main attractions, Galaxyland, transforms into a Hasboro-branded theme park.
West Edmonton Mall says that visitors who suggest names for the new slides will get the chance to win a family multi-day pass.
A date for the new waterslide’s opening has not been released yet.