Two new waterslides are coming to West Edmonton Mall (RENDERING)

A brand-new addition is coming to the West Edmonton Mall Waterpark.

Two new waterslides are coming to West Edmonton Mall’s World Waterpark, and the mall is giving a prize to whoever names them.

“Say hello to these bucket list-worthy slides, that’ll be 50 ft tall and 450 ft long, featuring winding corners and transparent and colour changing sections,” says a post to the mall’s Facebook page.

The new slides are likely a replacement for the Corkscrew, which was decommissioned in November 2022. The Corkscrew was one of the waterparks’ original installations, according to Best Edmonton Mall.

You might also like: "The Last of Us" star just dropped so many BTS photos from Alberta (PHOTOS)

8 best hotel jacuzzis in Edmonton for your next staycation

Hip-hop legends Wu-Tang Clan and Nas are coming to Edmonton

The announcement comes as another of the mall’s main attractions, Galaxyland, transforms into a Hasboro-branded theme park.

West Edmonton Mall says that visitors who suggest names for the new slides will get the chance to win a family multi-day pass.

A date for the new waterslide’s opening has not been released yet.