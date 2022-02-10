About 100 million people tune into the Super Bowl every year. Some are diehard football fans. Others just use the big game as an excuse to throw a party.

But for many, the main event of that holy Sunday happens between whistles, while the players and coaches are away in the locker room discussing strategy.

We’re talking about the annual halftime show, of course, a spectacle so over-the-top and entertaining that you forget about the score of the game for 15 minutes.

And since this year’s lineup, which features a supergroup made up of Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, and Eminem, is sure to be one for the books, we decided to take a look back at our favourite halftime performances from over the years.

From the memorable to the electrifying, and meme-generating, here are our picks for the top 10 Super Bowl Halftime Shows of all time.

Iconic outfit changes, renditions of her greatest hits, and guest performers like Tony Bennett and Patti LaBell helped Diana Ross solidify her Super Bowl performance as one of the best of all time.

Highlight: Ross leaving the performance in a helicopter because that’s what badasses do.

The original bad boys of rock n’ roll got their shot at the halftime show back in 2006 and they did not disappoint, turning the entire stadium upside down with only three songs.

The Stones were in their 60s at that point but Mick and the lads made sure to let the world know they were nowhere near done rocking.

Highlight: a tongue-shaped stage.

Madonna, 53 at the time, showed the world that she still had it when she did her thing at the 2012 Super Bowl.

Aside from incredible choreography, the Queen of Pop and her backup dancers had some of the greatest costumes the Super Bowl had ever seen.

Support from LMFAO, Nicki Minaj, Cee Lo Green, and M.I.A gave the already-lively performance an extra boost.

Incorporate that with three decades of ridiculously catchy hits and you’ve got yourself one hell of a show.

Highlight: Like a Prayer performed with a choir.

The music of The Beatles will always be lightyears ahead of the other greats. It just has a sort of magic that can’t be replicated.

The closest you can come to finding that these days is seeing Sir Paul McCartney live in concert.

And during the 39th Super Bowl, McCartney brought the house down with his Fab Four medley.

Elation came from an explosive Live and Let Die, only to be followed by a goosebump-inducing Hey Jude singalong.

Highlight: So many pyrotechnics.

Believe it or not, the most patriotic Super Bowl halftime show belongs to this band from Ireland.

The 2002 Super Bowl was the first NFL championship following the September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Centre. And rather than making it a spectacle of joy, Bono and his bandmates instead decided to tastefully pay tribute to the thousands of Americans that lost their lives on 9/11.

Highlight: The image of Bono opening his jacket and revealing the American Flag.

Lady Gaga did not waste a single second of her Super Bowl halftime performance.

Between an array of pop hits, stellar stage setup, and killer choreography, she seized the moment in a way that no one else could.

Highlight: Gaga entering the stadium like a skydiver.

Springsteen has never been overly flashy.

And when he was invited to play the halftime show, he and The E Street Band made no compromises.

Nonetheless, they delivered nearly 15 minutes of some of the most high-energy, honest, down-and-dirty rock n’ roll that stage had ever seen.

That’s why he’s The Boss.

Highlight: Bruce’s age-defying knee-slide during Tenth Avenue Freeze Out

All expectations for this super trio were exceeded once the show kicked off.

Somehow these three very different artists came together to make one of the most entertaining halftime shows of all time.

Each artist was given the chance to shine and remind people watching that they were at the top of their game.

While it was a bit of a strange idea on paper at the time it came together beautifully.

Highlight: Beyonce slapping the camera at the end of Uptown Funk.

Back in 1993 Super Bowl halftime shows were not yet the spectacle that they are today, then Michael Jackson changed the game. Sure, they were grand and all, but once the King of Pop tried his hand at it, the bar was officially raised.

Jackson performed a handful of hits that included Billie Jean, Black or White, and We are the World. People in attendance understandably lost their freakin’ minds.

Highlight: MJ doing his signature Moonwalk.

When Prince played the 2007 halftime show, things looked like they were about to go off the rails as heavy rain poured onto the field’s stage.

Prince, being the absolute master that he was, did not even bat an eye at the heavy precipitation. He instead used it as a prop while he sang the coolest possible rendition of his hit song Purple Rain.

It was, in one word, perfection.

Highlight: Purple Rain… in the rain