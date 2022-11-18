North Vancouver RCMP has responded to criticism from community members after officers violently arrested a Black teen girl at McDonald’s this week.

In a video of the November 15 incident, shared by one of the girl’s friends on Instagram, officers appear to slam the girl into the drink machine before handcuffing her.

“She didn’t do anything, why are you arresting her? You won’t even give us a reason,” one of her friends says as two officers hold the girl by the arms.

Outside, the girl is seen vomiting in the street while being detained. She also shares a photo of the bump on her head from the impact.

North Vancouver RCMP said in a news release Thursday that the girl “repeatedly kicked an officer” and was arrested for assaulting a police officer, obstruction, mischief, and causing a disturbance. She also allegedly gave officers a fake name when asked.

Officers were called to the restaurant over a report that a group of 10 to 12 teens was swearing at staff, making a mess, and refusing to leave.

“Responding officers arrived to find the group, aged between 13 and 15, still inside the restaurant. When officers asked them to leave, some of the youths refused and continued to swear and yell at them,” Sgt. Peter DeVries.

On Instagram, the girl’s friend had a different story — saying the group was eating and staff mistook one of them for another youth who was in McDonald’s on Halloween.

“This was the RCMP. Do not let them get away with this, their job is literally to protect us and all they do is hurt us,” Tamicia wrote.

Police say the viral video only shows part of what happened, and that they’re in possession of full security footage from McDonald’s. They didn’t release the footage, however.

“We are aware that a brief portion showing the end of the incident has been widely circulated on social media,” DeVries said. “We have obtained video surveillance that shows the entire incident, and while our investigation continues, our Youth Support Unit is taking next steps to work with the youths and their families in partnership with the North Shore Restorative Justice Society.”

DeVries added the officer who was kicked wasn’t seriously injured, and said he didn’t have details about the girl’s injuries.

“I can tell you that officers did not note any injuries during or after their interaction with the youth, and there is no information showing that the youth requested medical attention,” he told Daily Hive.

Tamicia’s post about what happened has been circulated widely, including by activist organization Black Vancouver, which is trying to get in touch with the girl’s family to help them.

Many people have commented expressing support for the girl and slamming police for excessive use of force.

Daily Hive has reached out to McDonald’s for comment but has not yet heard back.