Bus driver charged with impaired driving after 911 call from passenger
Police in West Vancouver say a bus driver has been charged with impaired driving after a passenger called 911.
A commercial bus was carrying 35 passengers from Whistler to Vancouver on August 5 when West Vancouver Police were contacted by someone onboard who said the driver appeared intoxicated and was driving erratically.
Officers stopped the bus near the Horseshoe Bay Ferry Terminal and detained the driver.
The 65-year-old was taken back to the police department to provide breath samples. The results that were obtained resulted in police recommending charges of Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle.
On October 25, 2022, Craig Randle, of Delta, was charged with the following:
- Operation while impaired by alcohol or a drug – Criminal Code section 320.14(1)(a)
- Operation while blood alcohol concentration is equal to or over the legal limit – Criminal Code Section 320.14(1)(b)
“The West Vancouver Police continue targeted enforcement against impaired drivers,” said Cst. Nicole Braithwaite.
“In this case, we are fortunate that an alert citizen notified us to this serious public safety risk. That, combined with the quick action of our officers, resulted in the bus being stopped before a serious incident could occur.”