Emily Carr painting undamaged and back on display after maple syrup incident

Nov 17 2022, 8:33 pm
Stop Fracking Around

After demonstrators drizzled a painting with maple syrup at the Vancouver Art Gallery (VAG) over the weekend, the painting is largely unharmed.

According to VAG, Emily Carr’s “Stumps and Sky” from 1934 is undamaged and back on display at the gallery.

On Saturday, November 12, activists with Stop Fracking Around vandalized the painting and called for an immediate end to the Coastal Gaslink Pipeline on unceded Wet’suwet’en lands.

Constable Steve Addison with Vancouver Police confirmed that VAG staff called police after two women entered the gallery and put maple syrup on a painting while a third person appeared to be taking pictures.

“We believe we know who the women are and will conduct a full investigation. No arrests have been made at this time,” said Addison.

“It may take a couple weeks to complete our investigation, which will include speaking with witnesses, reviewing security video, and assessing extent or cost of damages,” said Addison.

“Once we have finished collecting evidence, we will forward the file to Crown counsel for review and charge approval. The entire process could take several weeks,” he said.

Director and CEO of VAG Anthony Kiendl shared a statement condemning the vandalism of any works of art.

 

As for the gallery, they have a lot to look forward to that’s not maple syrup-related. They just received a $5 million donation from the Richardson family. VAG also has two upcoming exhibitions: Guud san glans Robert Davidson: A Line That Bends But Does Not Break and NEXT: Provisional Structures: Carmen Papalia with Co-Conspirators.

Lately, there’s been a global trend toward high-profile works of art being the object of activists’ ire. In October, oil protesters threw tomato soup on a Van Gogh painting. Shortly after, protesters tossed mashed potatoes at a Monet.

What do you think? Should demonstrators find another way to get their message out?

