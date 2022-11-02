Ryan Reynolds shares why he had a "nerve-wracking" time filming "Spirited" (TRAILER)

Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell are jump-starting the holiday season with the trailer of their newest movie Spirited.

The film is a hilarious revival of Charles Dickens’ classic tale A Christmas Carol, starring Ferrell as the Ghost of Christmas Present and Reynolds as the modern-day Scrooge, Clint Briggs.

However, this retelling has a much bigger and bolder production compared to its many predecessors, and it had the Canadian actor feeling a little out of his element.

While Reynolds is known for playing wise-cracking heroes in action flicks, we’ve never seen him flex his vocals or dance shoes… until now.

Yes, Spirited is a movie musical, and the Vancouverite shared exactly why the experience was so “nerve-wracking” for him in a recent interview with Empire.

“I don’t, before this, during, or after, profess to be a competent singer or dancer,” Reynolds told Empire.

“I’m used to getting on a film set and kind of being able to figure it out in the moment. That’s not the case with a movie like this. You have to live, eat, breathe and sleep this routine. It was exciting, nerve-racking and terrifying. I was actually so scared that I’d go full circle, back to brave. I don’t think I would ever do it again. But I genuinely loved it.”

The Adam Project star tweeted the Spirited trailer Wednesday morning with a self-deprecating joke about his and Ferrell’s tap skills.

“Amazing what a year’s worth of tap dance classes can do. If only Will and I took them.”

Amazing what a year’s worth of tap dance classes can do. If only Will and I took them. #Spirited on @AppleTVPlus pic.twitter.com/ccuQkbZLyt — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 2, 2022

The co-stars also revealed how hard it was to film during the summer in Boston heat.

“You’re out there in Dickensian outfits, dancing on cobblestones in 100-degree weather in downtown Boston. And you’re not thinking about Christmas,” Ferrell told Empire.

“You’re thinking, ‘Am I gonna die? Am I gonna pass away on camera?’” added Reynolds.

“And it’ll be so sad too, because Tom Cruise can handcuff himself to a biplane at 10,000 feet while talking to an audience, and I’m just gonna go because I got too hot in my Christmas stuffy.”

The movie releases on Apple TV+ on November 18.

In the meantime, check out these sneak peek stills.