Ryan Reynolds confirms "Deadpool 3" is coming and will include Hugh Jackman

Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds has confirmed a third Deadpool film that will feature Hugh Jackman reprising his role as Logan, or Wolverine.

Reynolds confirmed the film on his Twitter account, which posted a video with the caption, “Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one.”

The third installment in the Deadpool franchise, the film is set to open in theatres on September 6, 2024.

The first Deadpool film was released in 2016, followed by a sequel in 2018.