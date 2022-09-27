NewsMovies & TV

Ryan Reynolds confirms "Deadpool 3" is coming and will include Hugh Jackman

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Sep 27 2022, 9:27 pm
Ryan Reynolds confirms "Deadpool 3" is coming and will include Hugh Jackman
Deadpool/Facebook

Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds has confirmed a third Deadpool film that will feature Hugh Jackman reprising his role as Logan, or Wolverine.

Reynolds confirmed the film on his Twitter account, which posted a video with the caption, “Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one.”

The third installment in the Deadpool franchise, the film is set to open in theatres on September 6, 2024.

The first Deadpool film was released in 2016, followed by a sequel in 2018.

Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
+ News
+ Movies & TV
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.