Blake Lively pregnant with her and Ryan Reynolds' fourth child (PHOTO)

Looks like Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ family is about to get a little bigger!

The Gossip Girl star is pregnant, expecting her fourth child with husband Reynolds, according to reports from TMZ and People.

She revealed her baby bump at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit, posing for pics in a long-sleeve, sequined mini dress.

Witnesses at the event told TMZ that only a few photographers were allowed to get shots of Lively.

They were advised beforehand that it would be a “sensitive shoot” and that it would be apparent why when she walks down the red carpet.

It’s unclear how far along Lively is, and a representative for the couple could not be reached for comment, reported People.

Lively and Reynolds already have three kids together: James, Inez, and Betty.

The other half of the couple and everyone’s favourite Vancouverite, Reynolds, also made headlines this week, but for a very different reason.

Earlier this year, the perfect pair co-hosted the Met Gala, fashion’s biggest night out.

Lively dominated the red carpet with her Atelier Versace dress inspired by the Statue of Liberty.