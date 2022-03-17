Ryan Reynolds reacts to young fan asking about kissing "The Adam Project" co-star Zoe Saldana (VIDEO)
Look kid, it’s a valid question. In today’s CGI world where you can make anything on-screen look real, why not use special effects for two adults to kiss?
During a Q&A while promoting his new Netflix film, The Adam Project, Ryan Reynolds took questions from fans, one of which was a young boy asking if his kiss with co-star Zoe Saldana was real.
Kids do ask the hard-hitting questions, huh?
“In the scene where you were uh… kissing the girl,” asked the boy, “was that real?”
“No!” responded Reynolds to the audience’s laughter.
After someone else made a joke that Reynold’s wife, Blake Lively, can “throw her voice well,” the 45-year-old Vancouverite struggled, asking, “How do I answer this?”
The actor admitted he even has trouble explaining onscreen kisses to his daughters, who often question what mom and dad do for work.
“This is the thing. I don’t know how to explain this to my own kids, but they watch this and are like, ‘Daddy, what are you doing?'” he continued. “It’s like exactly the tactic I would use on them, not anger, but just disappointment. Yeah, great question though — the exit’s that way.”
Netflix’s The Adam Project follows Adam Reed (Reynolds), a time-travelling pilot who teams up with a younger version of himself to save the future as sparks fly between the older Adam and his friend Laura (played by Zoe Saldana).
Throughout the film, Reynolds and Saldana share a few steamy kisses, which kids are clearly NOT oblivious to.