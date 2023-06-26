Speeding dump truck driver busted going nearly triple the limit in Richmond

Police in Richmond stopped a speeding dump truck driver for going 137 kilometres per hour in a construction zone with a 50-kilometre-per-hour limit.

While that speed may not seem egregious to drivers used to highway speeds, it was dangerous for such a heavy vehicle because of the force required to stop safely.

It would have taken the dump truck driver more than three city blocks to make an emergency stop at that speed, Richmond RCMP said on Twitter.

The truck was impounded on the spot, and the driver was fined for speeding.