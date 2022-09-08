A Toronto driver got 10 speeding tickets on the same road in one month

Torontonians have done their best to pack three summer’s worth of activity into one, and so too have the city’s speed cameras.

Toronto’s 50 mobile Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) devices issued a staggering 24,587 tickets in June and another 18,825 in July, according to newly released data.

While some drivers surely learned to slow down — or at least where the cameras are located — others really didn’t.

There were 1,656 repeat offenders in June alone, with two classified by the city as “frequent repeat offenders.”

In just four weeks, the pair received 10 tickets apiece for speeding on the same stretch of road: the first on Stilecroft Drive west of Sharpecroft Boulevard, and the other on Park Lane Circle east of Glenorchy Road.

July saw fewer repeat offenders, at 860, but another two Toronto drivers sped themselves into the “frequent” category.

One received six tickets for speeding on the aforementioned Stilecroft-Sharpecroft stretch, and the other got six tickets for speeding on Denison Avenue south of Grange Avenue.

The stretch of road where Torontonians sped most this summer, though, was Parkside Drive south of Algonquin Avenue. The camera at this intersection issued a total of 4,539 tickets in June and July.

ASE tickets do not incur any demerit points and do not affect a person’s driving record. The fine for each ticket is determined by how fast over the speed limit a driver was travelling.

So far this year, ASE devices have captured 159 instances of “excessive speeding,” which constitutes exceeding the speed limit by 50 km/h or more.

The highest excessive speed detected thus far has been 146 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on Martin Grove Road north of Garfella Drive.

The ASE devices are now in service at new locations to help reduce speeding across the city. Signs were placed at all locations to warn drivers in advance.

The locations, which all fall in Community Safety Zones, are selected primarily based on data that “indicate where speed and collision challenges exist.” Two devices are placed in each municipal ward.

“The ASE program aims to increase road safety, reduce speeding, and raise public awareness about the need to slow down and obey posted speed limits,” the City said.

The current locations of Toronto’s speed cameras can be found here.