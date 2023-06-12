NewsCrime

Speeding N driver gets parent's brand-new Tesla impounded in Burnaby

Jun 12 2023, 9:03 pm
@BurnabyRCMP/Twitter

An N driver was pulled over in Burnaby for going twice the speed limit in their parent’s Tesla.

Burnaby RCMP shared a photo of the vehicle, saying it’s been impounded for seven days because of the unsafe behaviour.

The driver was going 119 km/h in a 60 km/h zone. They were given a ticket, and the registered owner of the vehicle — their parents — was notified.

The Tesla was a white 2022 sedan and was spotted by traffic police on Gaglardi Way Friday evening.

No word on how long the driver is grounded for.

