Say it ain't snow: Metro Vancouver could see flakes this weekend

We are only two days into December and snow is now in the forecast. Parts of Vancouver could be seeing some flakes heading into the weekend.

Both The Weather Network and Environment Canada call for rain or snow as early as Friday night and into Saturday.

Temperatures are forecast to hit close to freezing on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

While The Weather Network only shows snow in the forecast for Saturday, Environment Canada suggests we could see periods of rain or snow on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The news comes just a day after parts of BC saw temperature records broken for warmth.

Daily Hive has reached out to Environment Canada and The Weather Network for more information.