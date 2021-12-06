Parts of Metro Vancouver could receive up to 10 cm of snow this morning

A special weather statement is in place as snow continues over parts of Metro Vancouver.

The bulletin, issued by Environment Canada, is in effect for the following areas:

Metro Vancouver – central including the City of Vancouver Burnaby and New Westminster

Metro Vancouver – North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

Metro Vancouver – southeast including Surrey and Langley

Metro Vancouver – southwest including Richmond and Delta

Between 2 to 5 cm of snowfall is expected over most regions on the south coast, with up to 10 cm over higher elevations and for the Howe Sound.

According to the weather agency, snow is expected to continue through Monday morning before tapering off to rain mixed with wet snow in the afternoon.