While flakes were scarce in the City of Vancouver, there were plenty of places in Metro Vancouver that got a little taste of powder on Saturday, December 4.
The snow was falling mostly in inland areas and places with higher elevation, but that didn’t stop people from getting excited and posting to social media with their snaps of snow.
Just after noon, some of Environment Canada’s snowfall warnings for Chilliwack ended. According to forecasts for Metro Vancouver, it doesn’t look like snow is expected again until possibly Thursday.
Here’s a look at where it’s been spotted so far:
- You might also like:
- Wet snow over higher Metro Vancouver elevations could start tonight
- 7 Christmassy experiences you can only have in Vancouver
- Say it ain't snow: Metro Vancouver could see flakes this weekend
Snow in Abbotsford
@KasiaBodurka snow on Eagle Mountain in Abbotsford pic.twitter.com/pbk2j28CSk
— John Jarvis (@johnhjarvis) December 4, 2021
Snow in Chilliwack
Barely enough to cover the grass here in #Chilliwack – not enough #snow to break out the shovel 🙂 pic.twitter.com/kE21X6k8yI
— CZ (@ChoiceZnewZ) December 4, 2021
Snow in Langley
First snow of fall 2021 in Vancouver. #BCStorm #Langley pic.twitter.com/EW1NZDL8aW
— Abhaysidhu (@Abhaysidhu45) December 4, 2021
Snow in Burnaby/SFU
First snow of winter here in Vancouver.@CityofBurnaby @CityofVancouver pic.twitter.com/qnAFO9VWT8
— JAM ASIF (@jamasifz) December 4, 2021
Wake up with a white blanket. First snow 2021 at Burnaby Mountain #firstsnow #Vancouver #burnaby pic.twitter.com/vgRtgNyPs0
— Melissa 🇨🇦 (@puffinvan) December 4, 2021
No snow near my house in Vancouver, but it is snowing on Burnaby Mountain #SFU. ❄️😀 pic.twitter.com/91Gj3fvswH
— Dr. Physgal² (@SJDJ) December 4, 2021
Snow in Maple Ridge
View this post on Instagram
Empieza a nevar en Maple Ridge, British Columbia 🥶❄️⛄️#Canada pic.twitter.com/r0j5qa4DjN
— Sandy Leon México 🇲🇽 Bot5559 🤖 (@sandyluzleon) December 4, 2021
View this post on Instagram
Snow in West Vancouver
View this post on Instagram