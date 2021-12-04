NewsWeather

BC's Lower Mainland gets season's first dusting of snow (PHOTOS)

Sarah Anderson
Dec 4 2021, 8:34 pm
While flakes were scarce in the City of Vancouver, there were plenty of places in Metro Vancouver that got a little taste of powder on Saturday, December 4.

The snow was falling mostly in inland areas and places with higher elevation, but that didn’t stop people from getting excited and posting to social media with their snaps of snow.

Just after noon, some of Environment Canada’s snowfall warnings for Chilliwack ended. According to forecasts for Metro Vancouver, it doesn’t look like snow is expected again until possibly Thursday.

Here’s a look at where it’s been spotted so far:

Snow in Abbotsford

Snow in Chilliwack

Snow in Langley

Snow in Burnaby/SFU

Snow in Maple Ridge

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zéro (@aventurewithzero)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Catherine Gallant (@catgal23)

Snow in West Vancouver

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Selena Trinhs (@trinhsselena)

