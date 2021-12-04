While flakes were scarce in the City of Vancouver, there were plenty of places in Metro Vancouver that got a little taste of powder on Saturday, December 4.

The snow was falling mostly in inland areas and places with higher elevation, but that didn’t stop people from getting excited and posting to social media with their snaps of snow.

Just after noon, some of Environment Canada’s snowfall warnings for Chilliwack ended. According to forecasts for Metro Vancouver, it doesn’t look like snow is expected again until possibly Thursday.

Here’s a look at where it’s been spotted so far:

Snow in Abbotsford

@KasiaBodurka snow on Eagle Mountain in Abbotsford pic.twitter.com/pbk2j28CSk — John Jarvis (@johnhjarvis) December 4, 2021

Snow in Chilliwack

Barely enough to cover the grass here in #Chilliwack – not enough #snow to break out the shovel 🙂 pic.twitter.com/kE21X6k8yI — CZ (@ChoiceZnewZ) December 4, 2021

Snow in Langley

Snow in Burnaby/SFU

No snow near my house in Vancouver, but it is snowing on Burnaby Mountain #SFU. ❄️😀 pic.twitter.com/91Gj3fvswH — Dr. Physgal² (@SJDJ) December 4, 2021

Snow in Maple Ridge

Empieza a nevar en Maple Ridge, British Columbia 🥶❄️⛄️#Canada pic.twitter.com/r0j5qa4DjN — Sandy Leon México 🇲🇽 Bot5559 🤖 (@sandyluzleon) December 4, 2021

Snow in West Vancouver