Thunderstorms prompt special weather alert for south coast of BC

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a special weather alert about incoming winds and storms set to hit parts of BC’s south coast late this evening into Sunday morning.
The special weather statement warns of strong winds, thunderstorms, heavy downpours, and the risk of frequent lightning.
According to ECCC, “an upper-level disturbance moving up the Oregon and Washington coast today will cross the BC south coast later tonight.”
“Strong southerly winds are expected to precede thunderstorm activity late in the evening hours. Thunderstorms are expected to follow, bringing periods of heavy showers and the potential for gusty winds after midnight,” reads the statement.
- You might also like:
- Last sunny day before rainy skies stump Vancouver summer this week
- 7 can't-miss food events happening in Vancouver this week: August 18 to 24
- Man arrested after firing shots in Downtown Vancouver Friday evening
It is in effect for central parts of Metro Vancouver, including the City of Vancouver, Burnaby, and New Westminster. The alert is also in place for Victoria, Southern Gulf Islands, Howe Sound, East Vancouver Island, and Sunshine Coast.