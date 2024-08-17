Thunderstorms prompt special weather alert for south coast of BC

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a special weather alert about incoming winds and storms set to hit parts of BC’s south coast late this evening into Sunday morning.

The special weather statement warns of strong winds, thunderstorms, heavy downpours, and the risk of frequent lightning.

According to ECCC, “an upper-level disturbance moving up the Oregon and Washington coast today will cross the BC south coast later tonight.”

“Strong southerly winds are expected to precede thunderstorm activity late in the evening hours. Thunderstorms are expected to follow, bringing periods of heavy showers and the potential for gusty winds after midnight,” reads the statement.

It is in effect for central parts of Metro Vancouver, including the City of Vancouver, Burnaby, and New Westminster. The alert is also in place for Victoria, Southern Gulf Islands, Howe Sound, East Vancouver Island, and Sunshine Coast.

ECCC is warning the public to stay safe and be aware of the potential impacts of the harsh weather, including the risk of reduced visibility, water pooling on the roads, tree branches falling, and potential power outages.