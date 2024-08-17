NewsCrime

Man arrested after firing shots in Downtown Vancouver Friday evening

Beth Rochester
Beth Rochester
|
Aug 17 2024, 6:18 pm
Pascal Huot/Shutterstock

The Vancouver Police Department has arrested a man after shots were fired yesterday evening in Downtown Vancouver.

“One person fired shots into an open parking lot near Granville and Helmcken yesterday just after 6 pm,” said Cst. Tania Visintin.

No one was injured during the incident, and the man was taken into custody soon after.

“Officers are working to collect more evidence and piece together what circumstances led up to the shooting,” said Visintin.

According to the police, there is no public safety risk, and firearm-related charges will be recommended.

