Vancouver has been pulling out all the stops for us to have the perfect summer, with the city seeing sunny skies day after day for the last few weeks.

Unfortunately, we’re here to burst your bubble.

Today is the last day to top up your tan, as Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) forecasts some wet and miserable skies for the upcoming week.

Vancouver’s temperature will hit a toasty 24ºC today, and there will be plenty of sunlight for all beachgoers to soak up the heat. But the evening could see a shift that sets the scene for a gloomy week ahead.

ECCC predicts that showers will descend upon the city tonight, and tomorrow, there will be a high chance of showers dampening our summer mood.

Despite temperatures forecast to stay relatively high this week, the grey skies will persist, with a week of cloudy skies and showers ahead.

So, if you want to make the most of the good weather, take this as your official warning to turn today into a beach day.