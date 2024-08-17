NewsWeather

Last sunny day before rainy skies stump Vancouver summer this week

Beth Rochester
Beth Rochester
|
Aug 17 2024, 4:49 pm
Last sunny day before rainy skies stump Vancouver summer this week
CC7/Shutterstock

Vancouver has been pulling out all the stops for us to have the perfect summer, with the city seeing sunny skies day after day for the last few weeks.

Unfortunately, we’re here to burst your bubble.

Today is the last day to top up your tan, as Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) forecasts some wet and miserable skies for the upcoming week.

vancouver weather

Environment and Climate Change Canada

Vancouver’s temperature will hit a toasty 24ºC today, and there will be plenty of sunlight for all beachgoers to soak up the heat. But the evening could see a shift that sets the scene for a gloomy week ahead.

ECCC predicts that showers will descend upon the city tonight, and tomorrow, there will be a high chance of showers dampening our summer mood.

Despite temperatures forecast to stay relatively high this week, the grey skies will persist, with a week of cloudy skies and showers ahead.

So, if you want to make the most of the good weather, take this as your official warning to turn today into a beach day.

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Beth RochesterBeth Rochester
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop