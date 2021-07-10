Suspects at large after man stabbed to death in South Vancouver

Vancouver Police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death near Maple Grove Park early on Saturday morning.

Officers were called to a home near South West Marine Drive and West 57 Avenue just after 6:30 am for reports that three men were in the street, one of whom was carrying a knife.

Police said a man was found in the area suffering from a stab wound. He was transported to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

No arrests have been made, Constable Tania Visintin told Daily Hive, and the investigation is on going.

Anyone with information is asked to call VPD’s homicide unit at 604-717-2500. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers via 1-800-222-8477.

This is Vancouver’s tenth homicide of the year.