Victim of targeted, gang-related shooting is known to police: RCMP
The RCMP are investigating what they believe was a targeted, gang-related shooting in Surrey.
Around 2:30 pm on July 8, police said they were notified by medical staff that a 23-year-old man had been dropped off at a hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.
Police determined that the man had been shot in the driveway of a residence near the 8800 block of 140B Street. A similar incident occurred at the same home in March, they said.
Both incidents are believed to be targeted.
“[The victim of Thursday’s shooting] is known to police and is involved in the lower mainland gang conflict,” Surrey RCMP said. “He is not cooperating with police.”
- See also:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surry RCMP at 604-599-0502. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers via 1-800-222-8477.