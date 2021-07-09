Victim of targeted, gang-related shooting is known to police: RCMP

The RCMP are investigating what they believe was a targeted, gang-related shooting in Surrey.

Around 2:30 pm on July 8, police said they were notified by medical staff that a 23-year-old man had been dropped off at a hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

Police determined that the man had been shot in the driveway of a residence near the 8800 block of 140B Street. A similar incident occurred at the same home in March, they said.

Both incidents are believed to be targeted.

“[The victim of Thursday’s shooting] is known to police and is involved in the lower mainland gang conflict,” Surrey RCMP said. “He is not cooperating with police.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surry RCMP at 604-599-0502. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers via 1-800-222-8477.