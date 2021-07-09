Police announced convictions against more than two dozen gang members in the Metro Vancouver area on Friday.

The announcement was made by the Vancouver Police Department (VPD), who said that the convictions are a result of Taskforce Tourniquet.

The VPD-led task force was launched in 2017 as a response to increasing gang violence. It included officers from the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of BC, the RCMP, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), and local municipal police departments.

“Together, the team launched several projects under the Tourniquet umbrella, including Projects Tariff, Temper, Triplet and Territory,” VPD spokesperson Constable Tania Visintin said in a statement.

A total of 27 people were convicted as a result of the task force. Convictions against these individuals include participation in a criminal organization, murder conspiracy, firearms trafficking, and drug trafficking.

Additionally, the task force has seized more than 170 firearms, over 10 kg of fentanyl, 40 kg of heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine, and more than $2 million in cash, jewelry, and high-end vehicles.

VPD adds that people wanting to leave gang-life can use resources available through the CFSEU End Gang Life program, which can be reached at 604-897-6023.