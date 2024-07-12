You can see towering sand sculptures on Vancouver Island starting this weekend

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

One of Vancouver Island’s most beloved summer events has officially returned along with massive sand sculptures, and we can’t wait to dig into the fun.

The 42nd annual Parksville Beach Festival is taking place until August 18, with a summer concert series, artisan market, and plenty of family-friendly activities.

Beachfest is highlighted by the Quality Foods Sand Sculpting Competition, with sculptors from around the world carving huge masterpieces out of sand and water.

The international competition began with the “pound up,” where the 29 sculptors built and filled their forms. The gates at Parksville Beach and Community Park open to the public starting on Friday, July 12 at 2 pm for the public to see the artists at work.

Entry to the exhibition is a suggested donation of $5, and proceeds will support several local non-profit organizations. The Parksville Beach Festival Society has given back over $1 million to volunteer community groups since 1999.

This year’s theme is “Leaving it up to our Sculptors,” and competitors have just a few days to build their sand masterpieces. Judging will commence on Sunday, July 14 at 3 pm. The winners will be crowned at 5 pm the same day.

If you are unable to attend the opening weekend, you’re still in luck, as the sand sculptures will be exhibited daily from July 15 to August 18.

Organizers shared online that quieter times for viewing the sculptures are usually 9:30 am to 11 am and then again from 6 to 8:30 pm. No animals are allowed inside the exhibition, though service animals are welcome.

Budding artists are also invited to the Parksville Canadian Tire Sculpting Zone for free sand sculpting demos and lessons on July 13 and 14.

When: Competition from July 12 to 14, 2024. Exhibition from July 15 to August 18, 2024

Time: 9:30 am to 8:30 pm (opening at 2 pm on Friday, July 12)

Where: Parksville Beach & Community Park

Cost: Suggested donation of $5