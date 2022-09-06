NewsCrime

Teen couple charged in downtown stabbing on Labour Day weekend

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
Sep 6 2022, 9:39 pm
Police at Hornby and Helmcken streets in Vancouver (@saveourcityvan/Twitter)

A teen couple is facing charges after a man was stabbed multiple times near Hornby and Helmcken streets on Monday morning.

The violence broke out outside the Murray Hotel, and police were called at 8 am after the 25-year-old male victim walked inside with stab wounds.

Some officers provided first aid to the man, while others tracked down the suspects who fled the area.

A 16-year-old girl and her 18-year-old boyfriend were arrested shortly after at Andy Livingston Park in the Downtown Eastside.

The victim is expected to survive, despite his “horrific” injuries, according to Sgt. Steve Addison.

The victim and the couple knew each other, and investigators believe the incident was targeted.

Anyone with information on what happened is asked to contact the Vancouver Police Department’s Major Crimes Section at 604-717-2541.

 

