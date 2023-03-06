EventsConcerts

D.O. Double G Thang: Snoop's new North American tour kicks off in Vancouver this summer

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
Mar 6 2023, 6:44 pm
D.O. Double G Thang: Snoop's new North American tour kicks off in Vancouver this summer
Snoop Dogg (Live Nation/Submitted)
Summer concert season in Vancouver is just around the corner, and the top Dogg in the entertainment industry is coming to the party.

Snoop Dogg has announced that his High School Reunion Tour is rolling into Rogers Arena on Friday, July 7, 2023.

The stacked concert lineup includes Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, and Berner, featuring special guest DJ Drama. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 10 at 10 am.

Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg (Live Nation/Submitted)

Snoop Dogg has truly conquered the entertainment industry over the past 30 years. The 16-time Grammy nominee has sold over 35 million albums worldwide and appeared in films such as Half Baked, Training Day, and Starsky & Hutch. He also is a Hollywood Walk of Famer and has won an American Music Award and a Primetime Emmy Award.

The WWE Hall of Fame inductee is also renowned as a serial entrepreneur with investments in a variety of tech, entertainment, and lifestyle, products. Snoop Dogg even recently partnered with a Canadian cannabis company.

Huge hits by the legendary rapper that fans may hear during the High School Reunion Tour include “The Next Episode,” “Gin and Juice,” and “Young, Wild & Free.” So get ready to drop it like it’s hot this July!

Snoop Dogg — High School Reunion Tour

When: July 7, 2023
Time: 6 pm
Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 10 at 10 am

