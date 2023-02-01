This month, one Vancouver pizza spot is really upping the ante when it comes to sweet deals.

4 Brothers Pizza, which has a location on Howe Street and on Commercial Drive, is offering an all-you-can-eat pizza deal for the month of February.

According to a poster shared on its social media pages, folks will be able to get unlimited slices for only $8.49, officially starting today.

As with any deal that feels too good to be true, there are a few restrictions, of course.

The options for this deal only include cheese, potato, pepperoni, beef with blue cheese, and the Supreme Chicken pizzas, and you’re not allowed to share with others – yes, that means you can’t show up with three friends and all go in on one person’s worth of AYCE slices.

This offer is only available during the times of 11 am to 1 pm and 4 pm and 6 pm, does not include the cost of a drink, and cannot be combined with any other offer.

The poster also explicitly states that “no wastage of food will be entertained,” and while we’re not sure how this will be enforced, we’re thinking that you may want to finish your crusts before you go in for another slice.

The 4 Brothers Pizza AYCE deal is only good for dine-in, and only at the 1914 Commercial Drive location.

Okay, now that we’re finished listing all the rules we can go back to being excited about slices on slices on slices – because pizza is, after all, our love language.

4 Brothers Pizza

Address: 1914 Commercial Drive, Vancouver