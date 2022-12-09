After a night of boozing and partying (which the holiday season has in abundance), there’s nothing like a big breakfast to fix what ails you.

This is the logic behind a new brunch deal from one of Vancouver’s coolest BBQ joints, Slim’s BBQ.

The Narrow Group restaurant is celebrating its recently refreshed brunch menu with a special discount offer for “the morning after the night before.”

This means that if you’re out at one of the Narrow Group’s several joints around the city (which includes Uncle Abe’s Kay Party, The Narrow, Mitra, Taco Kat, and Burnout Café, in addition to Slim’s, of course) for a boozy evening, you can ask for a brunch coupon, to be used the morning after.

Bring either your receipt from the night out or the acquired “brunch coupon” to Slim’s the next morning and you’ll get 20% off the whole bill – not including any happy hour pricing.

Slim’s Tex-Mex style eats, for both “vegans and carnivores,” is the perfect antidote to even the worst holiday celebration hangover.

The brunch menu includes Southern-inspired items like an Austin Veggie Hash (with poached eggs and queso cheese sauce), breakfast tacos, Maple Waffles and Fried Chicken, and the aptly-named Hair of the Dog Chilaquiles – all items we’d gladly chow down on when we’re feeling a bit rough around the edges.

It’s a pretty sweet deal, one that we’ll be sure to take full advantage of after all of this month’s numerous holiday parties.

Slim’s BBQ is offered on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 am to 2 pm.

Address: 2301 Main Street, Vancouver

Instagram