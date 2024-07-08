Downtown Vancouver roads to close this week for international cycling race

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The Global Relay Gastown Grand Prix is making its highly anticipated return to Vancouver this week, and residents and commuters are being warned that traffic will be impacted in the area.

Canada’s oldest one-day cycling classic will take place on Wednesday, July 10. Hundreds of competitors and 30,000 spectators are expected to attend.

Several major streets in Downtown Vancouver will be closed or restricted starting on the morning of the event to accommodate the festivities.

The schedule of events includes a youth race, opening ceremonies, women’s pro race, men’s pro race, and awards ceremonies.

Global Relay Gastown Grand Prix posted online that multiple streets in the neighbourhood will close on July 10 to accommodate for set-up, the races, and tear down after the event.

The list of full closures includes:

Cambie Street from Cordova to Water from 9 am to 11 pm

Cambie Street from Cordova to the lane North of Water from 9:30 am to midnight

Water Street from 12 noon to 11 pm

Powell Street from Carall to Columbia from 12 noon to midnight

Cordova Street from Richards to Columbia from 2 to 11 pm

Columbia St from Cordova to Powell from 2 to 11 pm

Abbott Street from Cordova to Water from 2 to 11 pm

Blood Alley from 9 am to 11 pm

Harbour Light Alley from 2 to 11 pm

There will also be a parking closure on Carrall Street from Cordova to Water from 1 to 11 pm.

The start and finish line for the Gastown Grand Prix is located at the intersection of Water Street and Cambie Street. Festivities kick off with the youth race at 5:30 pm, featuring the next generation of elite athletes.

Opening ceremonies are slated for just before 6 pm, with the women’s 48 km pro race starting at 6:15 pm and the men’s 60 km pro race beginning at 7:30 pm.

During the 51st annual event, an awards ceremony will celebrate the top three men and women in their respective races.

When: July 10, 2024

Time: 5:30 to 9:30 pm

Where: Various streets in Gastown, Vancouver

Admission: Free