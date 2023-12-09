As parts of Metro Vancouver prepare for possible flurries this weekend, some are still dealing with the aftermath of last year’s chaos on the roads.

Vancouver was walloped by a fall snowstorm last November that closed major bridges and trapped drivers on the road for hours.

Videos of those nights showed multi-vehicle pile-ups and dozens of ditch-bound motorists on major highways that became ice rinks; it’s incredible to note that there were no fatalities.

A year later, we are learning just how many crashes occurred and just how costly they were.

ICBC had earlier estimated that on the first night of the storm, there was a 94% increase in claims over the week prior, but new numbers show a much more expensive situation.

ICBC tells Daily Hive that between November 29 and November 30, there were more than 9,000 claims throughout the province, nearly double the number of claims for those dates in 2021.

The most claims came from Surrey, where 1,800 motorists reported damage from broken windshields to more serious structural damage.

Second was Vancouver, with more than 1,800 claims.

Burnaby and Richmond followed, with 500 and 400 claims, respectively, and Coquitlam rounded out the list of the worst-crash spots last year with 300 claims.

These claims total $37.7 million to date, and 98% have been closed, ICBC says.

As Metro Vancouver prepares to see more snow and winter is fast approaching, ICBC is offering tips to ensure drivers are prepared for conditions, which include proper tires and patience.