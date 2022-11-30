It was mayhem on a Surrey street Tuesday night as driver after driver lost control of their vehicles down a slippery and snowy hill, and it was all caught on video.

An estimated 10 vehicles ended up damaged in the major multi-vehicle mess, including a transit bus, as they all slid down the hill and collided with one another.

It happened before 7:30 pm near the busy 160 Street between 28 and 30 avenues in Surrey.

Video of the moments leading up to the multi-vehicle crash shows a white car cautiously attempting to make it down the hill before it begins to spin.

Despite its slow speed, the driver clearly cannot stop, and the vehicle ends up backward rolling directly towards a parked car on the right-hand shoulder.

It hits and that impact inevitably sends that vehicle forward into the parked car in front of it.

Moments later, another driver, this time of a red car was able to stop briefly metres ahead of the crash and a bystander tried to help, however, the road was too slippery and they also hit the pile-up of cars.

Another white car, followed by another black car. all meet the same fate.

Erica Kreeft was among the neighbours who rushed to help and was able to film this all happening.

She yelled “watch out” when she spotted the bus at the top of the hill also appear to lose control.

Her video shows the handydart transit vehicle gain speed and slams straight into the black car’s bumper, sending the entire lineup of cars several metres forwards. The damage appears to be extensive to several of the vehicles’ fronts and backs.

Kreeft says that luckily no one was hurt.

“They were shaken up and very upset but everyone was out of their cars once the bus hit,” Kreeft told Daily Hive.

This is a developing story.