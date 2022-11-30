There are a lot of reasons to be upset about Tuesday’s snowstorm, but there are also a lot of reasons to smile.

Here’s one of them.

A couple in Metro Vancouver was caught on camera delivering cookies to stranded motorists, a much-needed snack during an hours-long traffic mess.

The Good Samaritans were captured by TikTok user @sheenperltravel, who appeared to have been stuck in New Westminster during her commute home.

New Westminster was among the worst places for motorists as the Alex Fraser Bridge closed and the detours became impossible.

Luckily, some neighbours jumped into action.

“Thank you for this amazing couple giving us cookies for dinner,” she wrote in part.

A video posted on her page later updates her progress, saying her trip took upwards of nine hours to get to Surrey. That’s a long, long time without any food!

Elsewhere in the region, another family decided to help out their neighbours in the middle of the night by bringing food to motorists who had nowhere to go during the aftermath of the snowstorm.

“My dad and sister wanted to offer people food and drinks. Some people hadn’t eaten since breakfast and were starving.” TikTok user @heavenjohal wrote on their video.

They brought hot beverages to those still on the road at 1 am.

“You guys are perfect examples of a reminder to all of us 🥺💕 bless your family,” one comment reads.

We want to hear more stories of how people helped during this mess! Email [email protected] or let us know in the comments below.