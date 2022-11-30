NewsWeather

Heavy snowfall forces school closures around Metro Vancouver

Daily Hive Staff
Daily Hive Staff
|
Nov 30 2022, 2:31 pm
Heavy snowfall forces school closures around Metro Vancouver
Aleksandar Nalbantjan/Shutterstock

The heavy snow that caused mayhem around the Lower Mainland has now forced a number of schools to shut down for the day.

While the snowfall warning has ended for most of Metro Vancouver, it’s still in place for the Fraser Valley.

Closures are starting to be announced for post-secondary institutions around the Lower Mainland.

UBC

In-person, on-campus morning classes starting before 1 pm at Vancouver’s Point Grey campus are cancelled due to weather conditions.

A decision on in-person, on-campus classes starting after 1 pm is pending. The campus itself is NOT closed.

SFU

SFU’s Burnaby campus is closed today until 10:30 am due to current campus road conditions.

The Vancouver and Surrey campuses remain open and all online classes will proceed as scheduled.

KPU

All in-person classes and in-person services are cancelled today. Online classes will continue as scheduled.

Douglas College

Due to ongoing winter weather conditions at both campuses, the College will be closed this morning. All morning in-person and online classes, events and activities starting before noon (12 pm) are cancelled.

Elementary and secondary schools

The Abbotsford School District says all schools and district buildings are closed because of the current weather and road conditions. The same goes for schools in Langley, Mission and Chilliwack.

All Maple Ridge – Pitt Meadows public schools are closed today.

In Surrey, the district says all schools are open.

A number of private schools have also announced closures.

More to come…

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daily Hive StaffDaily Hive Staff
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.