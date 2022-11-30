Heavy snowfall forces school closures around Metro Vancouver

The heavy snow that caused mayhem around the Lower Mainland has now forced a number of schools to shut down for the day.

While the snowfall warning has ended for most of Metro Vancouver, it’s still in place for the Fraser Valley.

Closures are starting to be announced for post-secondary institutions around the Lower Mainland.

UBC

In-person, on-campus morning classes starting before 1 pm at Vancouver’s Point Grey campus are cancelled due to weather conditions.

A decision on in-person, on-campus classes starting after 1 pm is pending. The campus itself is NOT closed.

SFU

SFU’s Burnaby campus is closed today until 10:30 am due to current campus road conditions.

The Vancouver and Surrey campuses remain open and all online classes will proceed as scheduled.

KPU

All in-person classes and in-person services are cancelled today. Online classes will continue as scheduled.

Douglas College

Due to ongoing winter weather conditions at both campuses, the College will be closed this morning. All morning in-person and online classes, events and activities starting before noon (12 pm) are cancelled.

Elementary and secondary schools

The Abbotsford School District says all schools and district buildings are closed because of the current weather and road conditions. The same goes for schools in Langley, Mission and Chilliwack.

Student and staff safety is paramount. Due to very icy road conditions, we have determined that schools will be closed for students and staff today, Wednesday, November 30, 2022. All Rentals, Community Schools and Daycares are also closed. pic.twitter.com/2aROHyenuN — Chilliwack Sch.Dist. (@ChilliwackSD33) November 30, 2022

All Maple Ridge – Pitt Meadows public schools are closed today.

In Surrey, the district says all schools are open.

All schools across our district are OPEN today. Please take care driving/walking.

Student safety is a shared responsibility, and parents/guardians may choose to make other arrangements if they don't feel it is safe to travel to school.#sd36learn #SurreyBC #WhiteRockBC — Surrey Schools (@Surrey_Schools) November 30, 2022

A number of private schools have also announced closures.

More to come…