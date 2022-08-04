Cast of "Snowpiercer" spotted at local Vancouver restaurant (PHOTO)

FoodRestaurants & BarsFood News

Aug 4 2022, 10:17 pm
lev radin/Shutterstock | @chiplantbased/Instagram

Vancouver is a hot spot for film and TV filming locations, which means there are always a few celebrities hanging around.

This also means celebs are often spotted trying out our fantastic dining scene.

The most recent star-studded sighting happened earlier this week when the cast of TNT’s Snowpiercer was spotted dining at a Vancouver vegetarian restaurant.

Kitsilano’s Chi, known for its plant-based eats and natural wines, shared a photo on the restaurant’s Instagram account of several members of the cast dining at the award-winning spot.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chi (@chiplantbased)

It looks like Rowan Blanchard, Sam Otto, Mickey Sumner, Daveed Diggs, Roberto Urbina, and Chelsea Harris were among the cast members to check out the restaurant, who posed for a photo alongside Chi’s head chef and owner.

Congrats @snowpiercertv cast for all the hard work! We hope you enjoy your final season,” the restaurant shared.

The post-apocalyptic dystopian thriller series stars Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, and Sean Bean, which is currently filming its fourth season here.

Chi

Address: 1935 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-336-3010

Instagram

