Snowfall warning issued for parts of Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley

More snow is coming for parts of the Lower Mainland, and drivers will want to take note.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) currently has a snowfall warning for parts of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley:

Fraser Valley : Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt

: Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt Metro Vancouver : North Shore, including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

: North Shore, including West Vancouver and North Vancouver Metro Vancouver: northeast, including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

In Metro Vancouver, there is the potential for snowfall accumulation over higher terrain late Friday afternoon until early Saturday morning over West and North Vancouver, Coquitlam, and Maple Ridge.

Thanks to a Pacific frontal system approaching the South Coast, between 5 to 10 cm are expected, and there could be “poor travel conditions due to localized pockets of heavy snow flurries,” said ECCC.

“With cool temperatures already in place, snow levels could drop to 150 to 300 metres late this afternoon depending on precipitation intensity. Snow will be heaviest late this afternoon and evening before tapering off to periods of light snow after midnight,” the weather agency stated. It should stop snowing by Saturday morning.

Be prepared to adjust your travel plans and drive according to the road conditions.

Earlier this week, Daily Hive spoke to ECCC meteorologist Trevor Smith, who said snow this late in the season isn’t unheard of.

“Certainly, winter is not over,” said Smith.

“I think the chances of continuing our wintry weather continuing fairly late into the season now is a bit more likely,” Smith continued.

He pointed out that Vancouver had a snow event in mid-March 20 years ago, so it might be a good idea to keep all your winter gear handy until spring’s official arrival.

And the long-term spring forecast is looking pretty cold and wet, so it could be a long time before we get T-shirt weather.